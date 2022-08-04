Inclusion Specialist - Indigenous focus - full or part time

Our goal to be Australia’s Bank of choice drives us to set the example of how banking should be: progressive, sustainable, shared, and trusted.

Our People & Culture (P&C) vision is to grow a community where we want to work, feel valued, and can belong. We value difference in all its forms and through our focus on inclusion we are proud to say this contributes to our success. An inclusive environment must be intentionally designed, nurtured, and enabled. This is the role of our Diversity and Inclusion team where we currently have a permanent opportunity available for an Inclusion Specialist with an Indigenous focus.

Reporting to the Senior Manager Diversity & Inclusion you will play an integral role in leading the implementation of our first Reconciliation Action Plan. You will also contribute to other initiatives associated with our Belonging at BEN strategy through your expertise and passion in workplace inclusion.

Our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan is currently in development and is the first step on our journey to be more purposeful in acknowledging, understanding and celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories, cultures and is the framework through which we can co-design activities that support social change. This document will further support us in understanding, exploring, and measuring where and how we can have the most meaningful impact and lay the foundations for reconciliation across the Group in the years to come.

As a passionate champion you’ll help us continue to build connections and strengthen relationships with communities in Bendigo, Docklands, Adelaide, and with Reconciliation Australia. You’ll also assist to guide our Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group, providing advice on appropriate and authentic RAP activities that will achieve our objectives.

There is no better time than now to join us on our unique journey of diversity and inclusion as we have full support to drive strategic outcomes, enact real change, and take the bank to the next level of belonging.

We embrace flexibility and so while this position is full time it could be split and performed by two part time individuals. We’re happy to discuss what arrangements could work best to suit us and you. We will consider applicants based anywhere in Australia: Our Managing Director has spoken publicly on many occasions about our Bank providing an opportunity for its employees to live and work where they love, instead of having to live where they work. Hybrid ways of working are core to how we operate today, some days you’ll be in the office, and then other days you’ll be working from home to help better balance your life and work.

To be successful in the role, ideally you'll have:

Proven experience within the Diversity & Inclusion space or comparable relevant role

Demonstrated capabilities in designing and delivering Reconciliation Action Plan initiatives and other inclusion initiatives within complex, highly distributed organisations

Demonstrated project management experience managing multiple priorities across projects to deliver within agreed scope, time, and budget with a strong focus on governance

Excellent consulting skills to act as a trusted advisor, motivate people, and build engagement across the organisation as well as externally

Strong presentation, influencing, and facilitation skills

A genuine passion, drive, and ability to articulate the very heart of what diversity and inclusion is and align outcomes to organisational strategy

At Bendigo and Adelaide Bank we believe a diverse workforce supported by an inclusive culture is central to our success and we actively encourage applications from those who bring diversity of thought to our business. We support candidate requests for adjustment to accommodate an illness, injury, or disability to equitably participate in the selection process.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply for this role.

If you’re excited to be part of an organisation with a rich history and a bright future - then this could be the role for you! Apply now.

It is a condition of employment with the Bank that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless you have a medical contraindication or acute illness which prevents you from receiving the vaccine and you provide satisfactory evidence of this to the Bank.